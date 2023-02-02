Bola Tinubu faces massive rejection from members of his own party few weeks before the 20-23 presidential election

The former Lagos state governor had angrily hinted that his ambition does not have the backing of the powers that be while speaking in Abeokuta

His political ally and Kaduna state governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai also re-echoed the same sentiments in a TV interview

FCT, Abuja - A report by Daily Trust indicates that cracks appear to be widening on the walls of the All Progressives Congress (APC) over its presidential standard-bearer, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state and staunch supporter of Tinubu on Wednesday, February 1, let the cat out of the bag.

Tinubu's presidential ambition seems to have divided major actors in the ruling APC. Photo credit: @OfficialABAT

Source: Facebook

He said elements within the presidency were working against the presidential ambition of Tinubu.

El-Rufai, who spoke on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily programme, said those against Tinubu are still aggrieved their preferred presidential aspirant did not win the APC primary election.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Aisha Buhari, wife of the president, voiced her support for El-Rufai by sharing a clip of the interview.

Reacting, Dele Alake, the director of strategic communications of the APC presidential council, said:

“Asiwaju is the only fruitful candidate and that is why all of them are envious of him. But that has never won them an election and this one won’t be different.”

Tinubu hits Adeleke at Osun APC presidential rally

Meanwhile, Tinubu has said Ademola Adeleke, governor of Osun, and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are “misbehaving” in the state.

The Cable reports that Tinubu accused the PDP of causing unrest in Osun while addressing APC supporters in Osogbo.

He also expressed optimism that the immediate past governor of the state, Gboyega Oyetola, will return back as the Osun chief executive through the courts.

'You can't extricate yourself from APC failures,' Atiku tells Tinubu

On his part, Atiku Abubakar, PDP presidential candidate, on Wednesday, February 1, said Tinubu is trying to detach himself from the APC due to the party's failures.

Tinubu had complained about Nigeria's exchange rate saying it has gone up from from N200 to N800.

Earlier in Abeokuta, Tinubu complained about the scarcity of the new naira notes and petroleum products.

Atiku to INEC: 'Don’t use MC Oluomo to distribute election materials'

In a related development, Atiku has warned the Independent National Electoral Commission against partnering with Musiliu Akinsanya popularly known as MC Oluomo ahead of the 2023 elections.

Akinsanya, an ally of Tinubu is the chairman of the Lagos State Parks Management Committee.

Atiku noted that Akinsanya is partisan and a known chieftain of the APC who is also currently serving in the party's presidential campaign council.

Source: Legit.ng