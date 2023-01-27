Gboyega Oyetola, fondly called "Baba Jeje" (gentleman of Osun) has been displaying new dance steps in a viral video following the judgement of the Tribunal that declared him as the authentic governor of Osun state.

The Tribunal sacked Ademola Adeleke, the incumbent governor who was declared winner in the July 2022 governorship election in the state.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced Adeleke as the winner of the election, defeating Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Following the ruling of the Tribunal on Friday, January 28, supporters of the former governor and the APC were seen on the streets of Osun, celebrating and jubilating on the Judgment.

Adeleke, who lost at the Tribunal, has vowed to appeal the judgment, urging his supporters to remain calm that he will appeal the judgment.

Reacting to the ruling, Oyetola was seen in white attire vibing to the traditional rhythm of gangan, a Yoruba talking drum as the singers sings in Osun dialects.

In the video, the singles also praise the might of Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the APC in the 2023 election, employing different Yoruba invectives to condemn his critics.

APC supporter on Twitter, @DeeOneAyekooto, shared a video of the governor, dancing while The Punch share the jubilation on the street.

See the videos below:

