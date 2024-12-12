A Nigerian man said his father belonged to a church with many rich people who could have helped him

He said his father was hoping for his rich and influential friends to help him get a job after his graduation

However, Lavez said when he graduated from school, none of the people his father banked on could help him

A Nigerian man shared an interesting story concerning those his father was trusting for help.

Lavez shared the story on X, noting that his family belonged to a church with many influential people.

Lavez narrates how he did not get help from those who made promises to his father. Photo credit: X/Lavez

Source: Twitter

Lavez said his father had good relationships with many rich people and, therefore, hoped they could help get his son a job.

When Lavez was still in school, his father told him not to worry as his friends would secure a job for him.

When he graduated, none of the jobs materialised, even after submitting his CV to the rich men.

Lavez wrote on X:

"My dad was a church sexton in a very big Anglican Church. He was well known and well loved by everyone. He had a good rapport with the big and rich men that when I was about to graduate, he kept telling most of them who had companies then that his son was about to finish school andhe would need a job. A whole lot of them assured my dad that no problem that when I was done, I should come with my Cv and they will help out. My dad was so happy and kept assuring me by mentioning tht names of these men.

"Fast forward to me finishing school and serving. That’s how my dad began introducing me to these men and I began to submit my CVs to them and the smiled and assured me that they will get back to me. I even sent mail to a certain number of them, went to some of them’s offices. Lmao, I never heard back from any of them till I got a job that year with by myself."

See the full story below:

Reactions to man's story about his father's rich friends

@STOJ30 said:

"Same thing with me. I was doing well in my PPA, even wanted to stay. My dad and mum kept telling me that when I was done, I should come back that they will find work for me with their rich friends. It is now 3years and counting and I hate them for it."

@Pharm_Abiodun said:

"God for us all. No one can be trusted absolutely."

Nigerian man rejects lecturing job

In a related story, Legit.ng reported earlier that a Nigerian man who got a lecturing job rejected it.

He said he calculated the salary for the job, and it wasn't something he could do.

The man said he discovered he would be spending much of his salary on transportation fares.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng