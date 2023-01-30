Popular Nigerian lawyer Femi Falana (SAN) has hinted that Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun state may lose again at the appeal court

The Osun state governorship election tribunal sacked Adeleke for overvoting and declared Gboyega Oyetola the winner

Though Adeleke has vowed to appeal the ruling, Falana said it would be difficult for the governor's lawyers to overturn the verdict

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

Femi Falana (SAN), a senior lawyer and human rights activist, has said it will be a daunting task for the lawyers of the Osun state governor, Ademola Adeleke, to get the verdict of the state governorship election tribunal overturned.

Recall that the tribunal sacked Adeleke for overvoting and declared the former governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, as the winner of the July 16, 2022, gubernatorial election.

Voters in Osun state should sue INEC, says Falana

Speaking during an interview with Arise TV on Sunday, January 29, Falana said voters in Osun state should sue the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for damages over the wastage of votes.

“What the voters in those areas have to do is to sue INEC for damages that you have wasted my votes.

“Looking at the judgement, I believe very strongly that it is going to be a daunting task to impeach the judgement. INEC has to be held completely responsible for what happened," the senior lawyer said.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

What INEC should do after tribunal judgement - Falana

Speaking further, Falana said the tribunal verdict indicates that INEC needs to go back to the drawing table so that sucn an experience will not recur.

"INEC will have to put its house in order, If we have this in a presidential election, where you issue one or two reports, it will have a crisis of monumental proportion," Falana warned.

Source: Legit.ng