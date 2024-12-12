Court Sentences Internet Fraudster to One Year for Cryptocurrency Scam

Praise Humphrey Igbo, using the alias Jessica Allen, impersonated a U.S.-based cryptocurrency trader and defrauded Aaron Baker of $115,000 in Bitcoin

A Nigerian man, Praise Humphrey Igbo, has been sentenced to one year in prison by a court in Abuja for internet fraud involving $115,000 worth of Bitcoin. Justice H.L Abba-Aliyu of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court convicted Igbo, who operated under the alias Jessica Allen, on Wednesday, December 11th, 2024.

The Nigeria-based fraudster used an alias to dupe his American victims. image: X/EFCC

Source: Twitter

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) prosecuted Igbo on a single count encompassing internet crime, impersonation, obtaining money by false pretenses, and money laundering. The charge alleged that Igbo, "with intent to defraud, did cheat by pretending to be one Jessica Allen, a successful cryptocurrency trader in the United States of America."

Using this false identity, Igbo reportedly tricked American citizen Aaron Baker into transferring 5.26 Bitcoin, valued at approximately $115,000, on the Blockchain.com platform. Igbo pleaded guilty to the charges. Justice Abba-Aliyu sentenced him to a one-year prison term, with the option of a fine of one million Nigerian Naira (roughly $2,300 USD).

The court also ordered the recovered assets, including $16,110 in cash and $67,487.79 worth of cryptocurrency, to be returned to the victim through the American Embassy. The case originated from a petition filed by Baker, who reported being defrauded by a fictitious crypto investor online. The EFCC's investigation led them to Igbo, and the subsequent prosecution secured both a conviction and the recovery of a significant portion of the stolen funds.

