A young man has graduated from school, but his father is no longer around to witness his graduation

Apparently sad that his father did not witness his graduation, the young man extended an imaginary handshake to him

The emotional post made on TikTok by Airboy Kelvin generated a lot of reactions from his followers

A man who graduated from school made a post which has melted many hearts on TikTok.

In the post, the man was spotted extending an imaginary handshake to his father, who was late.

Airboy Kelvin extended an imaginary handshake to his late father. Photo credit: TikTok/Airboy Kelvin.

Source: TikTok

Airboy Kelvin was apparently sad that his father was no longer around to witness his success.

He told his late father that he had finally made it out of school.

Airboy said:

'Dad, are you seeing this? I made it dad."

Many people who saw the post confessed that they were moved to tears. Others shared experiences of losing their parents.

Reactions as man graduates from school

@Iconic_belief said:

"May his soul rest in peace. Amen."

@Browncookie said:

"Congratulations. He’s proud of you."

@Love you Dad said:

"We, your TiTok Daddies, mummies, uncles, aunties, sisters and brothers, are so proud of you. So sorry for your loss….sending virtual hugs."

@CND said:

"I started crying inside the bus."

@Rosemary said:

"He’s proud of you."

@Hi_Savage said:

"Bro you’re making him very proud. Keep going higher I’m rooting for you my Bro."

@Emmanuel said:

"Let's just take a moment to remember our loved ones we've lost..." honestly I know how it feels man."

@birdsofafeather said:

"Awww! He’s your dad? He’s a good man and I know he’s proud of you. Hugs."

@Cyra said:

"It is only God that can heal our hearts as fatherless children."

@___ify3 said:

"Daddy is saying congratulations."

Married lady graduates from Federal Polytechnic, Oko

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady graduated from the Federal Polytechnic Okok.

The lady said she was the first graduate from her family and also the last born.

She also said it was her husband who paid her school fees until she graduated.

Source: Legit.ng