The real reason why Governor Okezie Ikpeazu did not attend the Abia PDP rally, has finally been revealed ahead of next month's election

The Abia state governor did not attend the party's rally due to the death of Prof UcheI konne, the PDP governorship candidate for Abia state

The director of the Abia PDP campaign council, while confirming the development noted that Ikpeazu will attend programmes that are not campaign-related

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

The real reason why Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia state, did not attend the PDP campaign rally in Enugu recently has been revealed.

According to a report by Daily Independent, Ikpeazu did not attend the party's event because of the death of the party gover­norship candidate in Abia, Professor Uche-Ikonne Chikezie.

The death of Prof UcheI Konne hit Ikpeazu really hard. Photo credit: Prof UcheI Konne, Abia State Government

Source: Facebook

Why Ikpeazu was absent at the PDP rally in Abia

This was disclosed by Chief John Okiyi Kalu, director of strategic engagement, Abia PDP Campaign Council, through a statement issued on Saturday, Janaury 28th.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Chief Kalu said:

“Take note that the Enugu event qualifies as a ‘campaign activity’ but Gover­nor Ikpeazu is still a principled member of the G5 and a leader in the PDP.

“He will continue to attend programmes, within and outside the state, that are not campaign related.

“Governor Ikpeazu, in partic­ular, every well-meaning mem­ber of our political family (PDP) and, indeed, Abians in general, are not in any mood for any po­litical gathering at this point in time."

Abia guber primary: PDP goes after Ikpeazu for supporting Wike

In a related development, there are indications that the national leadership of the PDP will not allow Governor Ikpeazu to handpick his successor this time.

Sources within the party say the forthcoming Abia PDP governorship primary will nail the coffin of the governor's political career if he insists on choosing who picks the party's ticket.

The decision to stop the governor is due to his membership of the G-5, a group of aggrieved state chief executives within the PDP.

Primate Ayodele drops deadly prophesy about 2023, reveals politician that will die

In another story, Legit.ng reported that Primate Ayodele has, in another prophecy predicted the death of a prominent politician that Nigerians will massively vote for in the 2023 election.

According to Ayodele, that politician did not need an election but should step down and take care of his health for his survival.

The cleric also urged INEC to ensure that it stands on its ground on the issue of BVAS, adding that there is no room for election rigging in the 2023 polls.

Source: Legit.ng