What is the USSD code for Rubies MFB? Account opening and other services

Rubies Microfinance Bank is a commercial bank in Nigeria with its head office in Lagos. The financial institution provides various financial services, including personal banking, lending, and MFB functions. The introduction of the USSD code for Rubies MFB has made its services more accessible, even without an internet connection.

Rubies MFB is one of the commercial banks in Nigeria that has embraced technology in service provision. Customers can open and transact online without physically visiting a bank branch. The Rubies MFB USSD code allows customers to transact from their phones. Learn more about the USSD code and how to use it.

What is the USSD code for rubies MFB?

The USSD code for Rubies MFB is *7797#. Rubies Microfinance Bank Transfer Code. While it's undoubtedly easier to conduct all your banking activities through an app, not everyone can access a decent internet connection. The USSD code can be used to perform the following financial transactions.

Digital personal and business banking.

Digital lending.

Receivable financing.

Crowdfunding.

Transfer money.

Check their account balance.

Buy airtime.

Pay bills.

How to open a Rubies Microfinance Bank account

To transact, you need to have an account with them. If you don't have an account, you can create one easily. Follow the simple guide below to open an account with the institution.

Download the Rubies bank App. It is available on the Play Store for Android users and the Apple App Store for iOS devices. Launch the app and select "Sign Up." Your mobile number and emails will be needed to sign in. Complete the KYC. Follow the prompts to complete the Know Your Customer (KYC) process, which requires personal details. Wait for your account to be set up once your details are verified. Access the banking services from anywhere. Opening an account does not cost you any money, and there are no maintenance fees.

Rubies bank login

If you are an account holder at Rubie Bank, you qualify to log in to your account from anywhere. The financial institution emphasises digital banking services. To log in, you can visit Rubies MFB's official website. Enter your username and password to log in.

How to use the Rubies Microfinance Bank code

Once you have set up your Rubies Microfinance Bank transfer code, you need to know how to transact. There are various shortcuts you can use, as follows.

Money transfer

Rubies Microfinance Bank customers nicknamed the magic banking code the transfer code because that is why they use it. To transfer money, follow these steps.

Dial *7797*1* Select the amount to transfer if it's to a Rubies account holder. Otherwise, dial *7797*2. Enter amount. Enter your account number. Enter your PIN to complete the transaction.

Buying airtime

Another way people use the Rubie USSD bank is to buy airtime. To do this, dial *7797*amount#. This instantly recharges your phone number with the specified amount. If you purchase airtime for other numbers, dial *7797*amount*phone number#.

Rubies Bank customer care number

If you have any questions or issues, you can fill out a form on their website, and the support team will respond to you with help. You can also get them via:

Physical address: Lagos NG, 4 Michael Olawale-Cole Dr, Phase 1, Lekki 105102, Nigeria.

Lagos NG, 4 Michael Olawale-Cole Dr, Phase 1, Lekki 105102, Nigeria. Phone number: +234 907 000 4037

The USSD code for Rubies MFB is *7797#. The code has enabled customers to access banking services through their mobile phones. Some services you can access through this code are money transfers, deposits, bill payments and airtime top-ups.

