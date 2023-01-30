Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has continued to remind Nigerians of the real reason why they should vote for the ruling APC in the forthcoming elections

This is as the APC flagbearer noted that he has good but crucial plans for Nigerians that would be of great benefit to the country

Ahead of next month's election, the APC flagbearer during his campaign rally in Edo revealed how Nigeria will make cool cash from gas deposits in the state

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has assured the people of Edo State that he will make money for Nigeria and create prosperity for the people of the state by ensuring the development of the gas deposits in the state.

Tinubu made this disclosure while speaking on Sunday, January 29th, at the town hall meeting in Benin to APC stakeholders and different trade groups and civil society organisations.

Former Reps Speaker, Dimeji Bankole, Festus Keyamo, APC flagbearer, Bola Tinubu and Comrade Adams Oshiomhole at a TownHall Meeting in Benin on Sunday. Photo credit: Tinubu Media Office

Source: Facebook

Tinubu makes fresh promises in Edo state

The APC flagbearer noted that said under his leadership Nigeria will pipe gas to Europe and compete with Russia.

In a statement signed by Tunde Rahman, Tinubu Media Office, on Sunday, January 29th, 2023, and sent to Legit.ng on Monday, Janaury 30th, Tinubu urged the people of Edo State to take back their state from Peoples Democratic Party by forging unity of purpose.

He promised to be a listening president the people of Edo State can rely on.

"Edo, take your state back. First of all let us forge unity. Let's find the way where they say there is no way,” Tinubu said.

Source: Legit.ng