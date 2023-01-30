This may not be the best of times for the APC and its presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

The reason is that according to Dino Melaye, an opinion poll has revealed that Atiku Abubakar is the leading presidential candidate across Nigeria

Melaye, via Facebook on Sunday, January 29, even alleged that the poll was conducted by a firm hired by the APC

The spokesman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s presidential campaign council, Dino Melaye, has hit the All Progressives Congress (APC) with another serious claim.

Via Facebook on Sunday, January 29, Melaye, a former federal lawmaker from Kogi state, alleged that an unnamed firm hired by the APC to conduct an opinion poll on which presidential candidate is most popular has come out with its result.

According to Melaye, the said company discovered that Atiku Abubakar, the presidential standard bearer of the PDP, is way ahead of Tinubu.

Melaye added that the organisation submitted its report with Atiku leading the poll by a wide margin.

His words:

"Tinubu on Panic Mood as a private company hired by Apc to conduct an opinion pool on the next presidential election submitted their report with Atiku leading with reasonable magin.

"After a meeting last night, APC was triggered by the colossal disappointment in Zamfara yesterday.

"APC resolved that the only path to victory is rigging. As we know, the INEC chairman already raised an alarm on those trying to hack their server. Nigerians take note. For PDP, we will stop them....this is a promise."

Source: Legit.ng