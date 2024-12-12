Nwankwo Kanu attended the UEFA Champions League game between Arsenal and Monaco on Wednesday

The Nigerian football legend was spotted at the Emirates Stadium alongside his daughter in a heartwarming video

Kanu enjoyed success on and off the pitch with Arsenal, winning two Premier League titles with the Gunners

Nigeria legend, Nwankwo Kanu had a delightful time cheering Arsenal to victory alongside his daughter in their UEFA Champions League encounter against Monaco on Wednesday night.

The former Gunner was live at the Emirates Stadium as the North London club maintained their decent start to this year’s competition with a fantastic result against their opponents.

Arsenal defeated Monaco 3-0 at the Emirates Stadium to boost their chances of qualifying for the Champions League Round of 16. Photo by Glyn Kirk.

Source: Getty Images

According to Sky Sports, Arsenal inch closer to securing a qualification ticket to the Round of 16 after a brace from Bukayo Saka and one from Kai Havertz ensured Mikel Arteta’s men cruised to a comfortable 3-0 victory.

The Gunners rose to third on the table with 13 points from their opening six games, with only Liverpool and Barcelona the teams ahead of them.

The result was a delightful one for Kanu and his daughter who were present at the Emirates to watch the game live.

Kanu shares awesome moment with daughter

Meanwhile, Kanu has shared a glimpse of his memorable evening alongside his daughter watching Arsenal's victory against Monaco, leaving fans delighted.

The video, which has since gone viral, captures the Arsenal and Nigeria legend and his daughter in high spirits, enjoying the electric atmosphere at the Emirates.

Kanu's connection with Arsenal is legendary. He played for the North London club from 1999 to 2004, helping them achieve unprecedented success, especially the legendary "Invincibles" season in 2003-2004.

Best Africans who played for Arsenal

Earlier, Legit.ng drafted a list of some of the top African footballers who had a spell with Arsenal in their illustrious football careers in Europe including Kanu.

The Nigerian legend leads a list of top players from the continent such as Emmanuel Eboue, Kolo Toure, Emmanuel Adebayor, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and Lauren who excelled for the North London club.

Kanu, Toure, and Lauren were all part of the legendary ‘Invincibles’ Arsenal team that finished the 2003/04 season unbeaten, winning the Premier League title in the process.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng