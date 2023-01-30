Hon. Yakubu Dogara has intensified his campaign against the same faith ticket of Nigeria's ruling party

The former Speaker of the House of Representatives says Nigerians must reject the presidential ticket of the APC because of its religious

Dogara has been very vocal and vehement against the APC since Bola Tinubu picked Kashim Shettima as his running mate

Jos - The immediate past Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara has, again, warned that the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, will polarize Nigeria along religious and tribal lines.

Vanguard reports that Dogara made the comment while delivering a keynote address during the Arewa Christian Indigenous Pastors Association day of prayers in Jos, Plateau state on Sunday, January 30.

Yakubu Dogara has been very vocal about his opposition to a same-faith presidential ticket in Nigeria. Photo credit: @HouseNGR

The Bauchi-born politician urged Nigerians to reject the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, saying the ticket was against the unity of the country.

Dogara also said that Tinubu had a lot of baggage that will make him a foreign asset should he become the next president to the detriment of the people.

He said:

“This is not politics of hate, it’s rather called gate keeping. It is securing the health of our republic and therefore every citizens task.

“In leadership, no leader leads people to a place he/she has never been. This man can only reproduce what he is, not what he wants to be. The world knows who he is and we now know too.”

He stated that electing Tinubu as president is a risk, adding that the past antecedents of the APC presidential candidate might be used to blackmail Nigeria by foreign powers.

His words:

“Electing a president that has so much known baggage means the countries with records of his past crimes can use it to leverage on him. That makes him a foreign asset.

“Which sane people have ever elected a known foreign asset to lead them and still hope to compete with other nations.”

