A young Nigerian man's house with cool facilities and amazing interior has stirred reactions on social media

Before his house was completed, he ensured a fence around the property was built to give it security

Many people who saw the house's modern interior wondered how much he spent on the whole project

A Nigerian man has been praised online after showing off the house he completed and furnished.

The man made a video that showed bags of BUA cement on his site before the construction started.

The man had a swimming pool built in his compound. Photo source: @wisdompoundz112

BUA cement for construction

Many labourers worked simultaneously to finish the house on time. As bricklayers were working on the building, a man was building his swimming pool.

While laying his (@wisdompoundz112) foundation, a pastor came to pray for him and the project with anointing oil.

Amazing interior and exterior

The man had pillars at every angle of the building to support the weight of the house's parapets.

As the construction was ongoing, he built a fence around the property. The house's interior was tastefully furnished, and his kitchen fittings were modern.

Watch his video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Hardey said:

"Omo 100m no fit run am o."

ØŁĄ said:

"Na this kind post I wan see for 2025 not rip oh lord I use my tears beg you."

big shot said:

"I shall make it,will make mom proud."

USA said:

"Person go go juju finish come build huz … him go come say there is nothing juju can do abi I dey lie."

OBY said:

"I will build and I will be congratulated."

GABBY said:

"Omo congratulations I pray I run my own soon."

MOFE said:

"Congrats, god way run your own Go run my own ooo."

SAVAGE said:

"If you know how much your mate get for account you go serious....and if you con know how he take get am you go rest."

Alina Woodman said:

"God Almighty, as I'm smiling watching this beautiful video. I pray that I'll build mine next year 2025, AMEN, congratulations to you."

Man used Danote cement for his house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian man who became successful in life used his resources to change his family's fortune.

He built a portable house and made history in his family. The man used stone-coated materials for his house.

