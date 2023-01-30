Colonel Chinyere Obi (retd.) a former national coordinator of Atiku House to House Support Group in 2019, has broken ties with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s presidential candidate.

Obi said she withdrew her support for Atiku Abubakar when she discovered that Peter Obi is not just a better candidate but actually the best among those eyeing the presidency.

The former Nigerian Army chief stated that Nigeria will go through untold pain and hardship if Atiku or Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) wins the coming election.

Obi insisted during her conversation with newsmen in Owerri, Imo state, on Sunday, January 29, that only the Labour Party's flagbearer can guarantee a brighter future for the country, adding that at her age (74 years) she can tell who among the frontline candidates has Nigeria's best interest at heart.

Her words:

“Nigerians should think and vote wisely. We should know that who we elect as president would determine if we want to move forward or backward as a nation. For me, I am not just thinking about Obi, Tinubu or Atiku, but the general well-being of Nigeria and Nigerians.

“At 74 years of age, I can tell, among the presidential candidates, who has best leadership ideas and vision for Nigeria. And I want to tell Nigerians that Peter Obi is the right candidate, who is capable of delivering on our collective expectations.

“Let me also warn that if we vote either Atiku or Tinubu, Nigeria will be doomed. We are going back to Egypt. We are not only going to suffer and die, but we are also going to fail our children and generations yet unborn.”

