The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has disclosed that he just received a donation from a secondary school student, Ms. Chizzy Ebube Balogun, who is in support of his presidential bid.

Via Facebook on Sunday, January 29, Obi stated that although the among from Chizzy is small, it is invaluable.

Obi said Chizzy's donation is invaluable (Photo: Peter Obi)

Source: Facebook

The former Anambra governor noted that the bold girl, by this act, has invested in her future and that of her contemporaries.

Obi went ahead to add that the young woman is an example of social consciousness.

He wrote:

"My deep appreciation to Ms. Chizzy Ebube Balogun, a secondary school (SS2) student, for her small but most invaluable donation.

"She has invested in her future and those of her contemporaries and generations yet unborn. She is an exemplar in social consciousness.

"God bless you and your generation."

