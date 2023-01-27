Nigerian students have been captured on video mimicking a recent gaffe by the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress

The students were gathered for a town hall meeting with Peter Obi of the Labour party at the University of Abuja

A video which was seen by Legit.ng showed the student using the phrase, "a town hall different from Babablu, Bulaba, Blublublu

On Friday, January 27, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter visited the University of Abuja (UNIAbuja) for a Breakfast Townhall Meeting.

The former governor of Anambra state who made details of the meeting available on his personal Twitter page said the vision of a New Nigeria will come to the University of Abuja.

Students of UniAbuja were heard mimicking Bola Tinubu's "A townhall different from Babablu" gaffe. Photo: Peter Obi, @firstladyship

Source: Twitter

He added that he attended the meeting alongside his running mate, Yusuf Ahmed Baba-Datti will engage students at the institution.

In a separate tweet, Obi said he met with the vice chancellor of the University of Abuja in his office for a meeting.

He said:

"I had a breakfast meeting with the VC of UniAbuja, Prof Abdul-Rasheed Na'Alla, in his office. I told the VC that every nation survives by the type of leadership it has; a leadership that is sacrificial, visionary and adaptive. -PO"

However, shortly after his tweet, a video surfaced online showing the anchor of the town hall meeting explaining to the students the essence of Obi's visit.

In his address, the anchor, who was dressed in black attire with a cap said:

"Great Nigerian students!"

To this the students echoed:

"Great!"

The anchor continued:

"This is not a political rally, this is not a Labour Party rally."

To both insinuations, the students responded:

"We know."

Immediately, the anchor went ahead to say:

"This is a town hall..."

He was yet to complete his sentence when the student echoed in unison:

"...Different from Babablu, Bulaba, Babablu!"

The phrase is one used by Bola Tinubu, the 2023 presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress during one of his party's town hall meetings.

The use of such - a gaffe as seen by many Nigerians - has raised concerns about the mental stability of the flag bearer of the ruling party in the forthcoming election.

Since the commencement of the presidential campaign train, Tinubu has continued to drop with a number of gaffes which appears to be too many for one in control of his mental capability.

While many young people now use some of these phrases as memes on social media platforms, several others including his recently resigned lead campaigner, Naja'atu Muhammad has advised that he withdraws from the 2023 presidential race.

You can watch the UniAbuja video below:

Source: Legit.ng