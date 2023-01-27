Peter Obi is not stepping down from contesting the 2023 presidential election, the ObiDatti Campaign Organisation has said

The media arm of the organisation said the claim that Obi is withdrawing from the presidential poll is laughable

According to the Organisation, it is not possible for Obi who is a frontrunner in the forthcoming election to drop out from the game

The Labour Party has denied the claim that its 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, will be stepping down ahead of the poll.

A statement by the media office of the ObiDatti Campaign Organisation said that the report that Peter Obi is set to step down from contesting in the 2023 election is laughable.

The ObiDatti Campaign organisation has said that Peter Obi is not stepping down for anybody. Photo: Peter Obi

See by Legit.ng, the statement said it is absurd to think that 18 persons are in a marathon to pick a trophy and someone is suggesting that the front runner in the race who is already sighting the trophy wants to step down for somebody behind.

The statement also stated that it is confirmed that Peter Obi is leading by four scientifically conducted opinion polls.

ObiDatti organisation added that since Peter Obi's emergence as the presidential candidate of the LP in May 2022, the party and its presidential campaign have increased in leaps and bounds attracting both local and global attention.

It said:

“The truth is that Peter Obi’s performance is now the standard by which other contestants and their parties are being measured.

“The fact that other parties contesting for the president have been cloning the LP candidate in their corruptly induced gift items like bags of rice, posters and billboards speak volumes of who is the man to beat in this race.

“The fact that the other parties struggle to associate their own candidates with Obi even without his consent says it all who should be associated with withdrawing or discontinuing in the race.”

