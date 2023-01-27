The Election Petition Tribunal chaired by Justice Tertse Kume has sacked Osun Governor Senator Ademola Adeleke

The majority judgement of two judges against one ordered that the Certificate of Return should be withdrawn from Adeleke and issued to Adegboyega Oyetola

The tribunal sacked Adeleke for overvoting in some polling units across the State while mixed reactions have trailed the development in the polity

Politician and human rights activist, Senator Shehu Sani has reacted to the tribunal order which sacked Ademola Adeleke as the Governor of Osun State.

The Former Kaduna Central lawmaker, took to his Twitter page to share his opinion on the trending matter.

Shehu Sani reacts as court sacks Osun Governor Adeleke.

Sani reacts to Tribunal judgement

Sani, in his reaction on Friday, January 27th, described the tribunal judgement as a dangerous signal for the 2023 elections.

He tweeted:

"Osun state;a dangerous signal for the 2023 elections.A peoples mandate beheaded by Judicial voodoo."

Legit.ng recalls that the Election Petition Tribunal in Osun State on Friday, January 27th declared Adegboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of the July 16 governorship election in the state.

Nigerians react

Nigerians took to the comment section of the politician and reacted to the development.

@Dkingzman tweeted:

"That judgement will not stand."

@macburnertunes tweeted:

"We await the appeal court ruling."

@streakme03 tweeted:

"Please stop heating up the polity sir, allow the court to decide as @AAdeleke_01 can still appeal the judgement."

@Rhashydah tweeted:

"It’s sad . Corruption has eaten deep in our system. No fair justice."

@joeomo2001 tweeted:

"When it favours you, justice is rightly served but when otherwise, it's a cry of wolf."

