NDLEA intercepted over N3.3 billion worth of Methamphetamine and Loud, concealed in auto parts

Three suspects, linked to separate shipments containing meth and cannabls, were arrested following joint operations with Customs and other stakeholders

NDLEA Chairman Marwa warned drug cartels of the agency's advanced tracking capabilities, reinforcing its broader War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) campaign efforts

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have intercepted illegal drugs worth over N3.3 billion concealed in automobile spare parts.

The substances, including Methamphetamine and Loud (a potent cannabls strain), were seized at the Tincan Port in Lagos after months of intelligence tracking across three continents.

NDLEA Chairman Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd) in a statement cited by Legit.ng commended his officers for the landmark operation.

He said:

"We tracked these consignments from Canada to Lagos."

Arrests Made in Connection to the Shipment

The first container, examined on December 12, revealed 5.001kg of meth hidden in a Toyota Camry. Businessman Isaac Onwumere was arrested in connection to this shipment.

The second container, searched on December 13, contained 867.5kg of Loud packed in jumbo bags and 78.3kg of meth stored in coolers.

Two additional suspects, Nwanolue Emeka and Friday Ogbe, were apprehended.

NDLEA teams, alongside Customs and port stakeholders, traced the shipments from Toronto, Canada, through Europe before their arrival in Lagos.

The seizure was part of a broader effort to disrupt holiday drug distribution networks.

"Drug barons should know we have the capacity to track their consignments before they reach our shores," Marwa warned.

The agency also seized codeine-based syrup worth over N4.4 billion at the Port Harcourt Port Complex. These efforts are coupled with the NDLEA’s War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) campaign, targeting schools, workplaces, and communities.

