Ahead of the forthcoming general elections, a coalition of ten civil society organisations have identified 22 states with high risks of manipulation and malpractices.

The findings also revealed that while 12 states had medium election manipulation risks, three States were classified as having low risk of manipulation.

States classified as high-risk:

Imo Anambra Enugu Ebonyi Abia Rivers Akwa Ibom Lagos Oyo Osun Ekiti Kwara Niger Plateau Taraba Kaduna Bauchi Adamawa Kano Katsina Sokoto Jigawa.

States with medium election manipulation risks:

Bornu Yobe Nasarawa Benue Kogi Zamfara Kebbi Ogun, Edo Delta Bayelsa Cross River.

States classified as low risk:

Gombe Ondo Federal Capital Territory.

Meanwhile, a message has been sent to security agencies in the country. The message was sent by former Senate president, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki.

According to him, they should be careful not to be manipulated by politicians as the 2023 presidential election draws nearer. Saraki disclosed this in a statement by his Media Office in Abuja.

He was reacting to the recent court case in which the Department of State Services (DSS) accused the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, of terrorism.

He argued that there were some clouds around the DSS’s court action coming two months to the general election.

Legit.ng also reported that Professor Gbemisola Adeoti, a professor of literature in English from the department of English, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife in Osun state, spoke with Legit.ng on the necessity for presidential candidates to have manifestos and why they should all abide by the rule of the game.

While noting that a candidate or his party needs to have a manifesto that the electorate can hold them down to, he noted that what matters most is what the candidate achieves after being voted in.

