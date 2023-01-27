Global site navigation

List of 22 States Where Rigging, Election Malpractices Might Take Place, CSOs Reveal
Nigeria

by  Aanu Adegun
  • Some states have been identified as high risk where election malpractices and manipulations will likely occur
  • The investigation on the coming election was carried out jointly by a coalition of ten civil society organisations
  • According to the civil society organisations, 22 states with high risks of manipulation while 12 has medium risk

Ahead of the forthcoming general elections, a coalition of ten civil society organisations have identified 22 states with high risks of manipulation and malpractices.

The findings also revealed that while 12 states had medium election manipulation risks, three States were classified as having low risk of manipulation.

Election malpractice to happen in some states, CSOs claim
CSOS have revealed some states where there will likely be election malpractices. Photo credit: Nnenna Ibeh.
CSOs say election manipulation risks are high in twenty-two states of the federation.

States classified as high-risk:

  1. Imo
  2. Anambra
  3. Enugu
  4. Ebonyi
  5. Abia
  6. Rivers
  7. Akwa Ibom
  8. Lagos
  9. Oyo
  10. Osun
  11. Ekiti
  12. Kwara
  13. Niger
  14. Plateau
  15. Taraba
  16. Kaduna
  17. Bauchi
  18. Adamawa
  19. Kano
  20. Katsina
  21. Sokoto
  22. Jigawa.

States with medium election manipulation risks:

  1. Bornu
  2. Yobe
  3. Nasarawa
  4. Benue
  5. Kogi
  6. Zamfara
  7. Kebbi
  8. Ogun,
  9. Edo
  10. Delta
  11. Bayelsa
  12. Cross River.

States classified as low risk:

  1. Gombe
  2. Ondo
  3. Federal Capital Territory.

Saraki reveals why some politicians are not happy with Emefiele, sends message to police, DSS

Meanwhile, a message has been sent to security agencies in the country. The message was sent by former Senate president, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki.

According to him, they should be careful not to be manipulated by politicians as the 2023 presidential election draws nearer. Saraki disclosed this in a statement by his Media Office in Abuja.

He was reacting to the recent court case in which the Department of State Services (DSS) accused the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, of terrorism.

He argued that there were some clouds around the DSS’s court action coming two months to the general election.

2023 Election: 1 thing Tinubu, Atiku, Obi, others must do for next year poll to hold, don reveals

Legit.ng also reported that Professor Gbemisola Adeoti, a professor of literature in English from the department of English, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife in Osun state, spoke with Legit.ng on the necessity for presidential candidates to have manifestos and why they should all abide by the rule of the game.

While noting that a candidate or his party needs to have a manifesto that the electorate can hold them down to, he noted that what matters most is what the candidate achieves after being voted in.

