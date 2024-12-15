A first-class microbiology graduate who runs a baking business celebrated her graduation from Obafemi Awolowo University

A young lady, Oyindamola Christianah, who bagged a first class in microbiology, celebrated her graduation from Obafemi Awolowo University.

The lady expressed her joy at her achievement, sharing that she was a full-time baker.

Full-time baker advises students as she bags first class. Photo: @_is_tianah

In a post by @_is_tianah on X, the lady shared photos she took for her convocation.

OAU first-class graduate advises students

Christianah also advised students who run businesses not to give up.

She said:

“Who said you can’t be a full time baker, a full time student and still graduate in flying colors? I am Oyindamola ChrISTIANAH. A full time Baker and a graduate of OAU. Finished with FIRST CLASS HONORS from department of Microbiology. To that student-prenuer don’t give up!”

See the post below:

Reactions as businesswoman bags first class from OAU

Many who came across the post congratulated and applauded the lady for her academic achievement.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@_temmmii said:

"Congratulations my love. My superstar, my inspiration! You never fail to amaze me with your dedication, brilliance, and beauty. A first-class brain with a golden heart, I’m so proud of you, my love. The sky is only the beginning for you. I love you."

@ab1soye said:

"Proud of you Oyinda. Congratulations girl."

@Dapo_illegal said:

'Congratulations. Go into the world and do well, but more importantly, go into the world and do good. Take pride in how far you've come."

