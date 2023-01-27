PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

The Osun State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Osogbo has sacked Governor Ademola Adeleke as the duly elected governor of the state.

Vanguard reports that the tribunal in a split document of two to one declared that the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, should withdraw the Certificate of Return issued to Adeleke and issue the same to former Governor Adegboyega Oyetola.

The majority judgement which was read by the Chairman, Justice Tertse Kume said Oyetola scored the majority lawful votes of 314,931 against Adeleke’s 219,666.

However, the tribunal in its ruling said that Ademola Adeleke was eligible and qualified to contest the July 16 governorship election, PM News reports.

More details shortly...

Tight Security in Osun as Tribunal Prepares to Deliver Judgement on Adeleke's Governorship Victory

Shortly before the judgement was delivered security operatives armed to the teeth have been deployed to the court

It was gathered that there was a large deployment of security officers across strategic locations in Osogbo, Osun state's capital city in preparation for the court's decision on the power tussle between the past governor Adegbeyoga Oyetola and his successor, Ademola Adeleke.

Former governor Oyetola had filed a petition challenging the emergence of Adeleke, a former senator and member of the PDP as the governor of Osun state in the 2022 gubernatorial election.

Osun Polls: Gov Adeleke exposes Oyetola’s plot to buy over election tribunal

Meanwhile, fresh revelations have emerged over the ongoing election tribunal proceedings in Osun state.

Incumbent governor, Ademola Adeleke accused his predecessor Gboyega Oyetola of trying to buy over the juries.

He had, however, expressed optimism that the people's mandate will stand and prevail at the end of the day.

