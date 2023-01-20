Osun, Osogbo - In the build-up to the final verdict of the Osun state gubernatorial election tribunal, the state chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has called on its members to commence a seven-day fasting and prayer session.

As reported by Punch newspaper, the fasting and prayer exercise will kick off on Friday, January 20 in a bid to seek God's favour in the final verdict of the election tribunal.

Ex-governor Gboyega Oyetola is looking to upset the odds to reclaim his lost mandate at the tribunal in a couple of days. Photo: Adegboyega Oyetola

Source: UGC

Confirming this report this development, the acting chairman of the Osun state APC, Tajudeen Lawal stated that it was expedient for the party to resort to divine intervention to intercede for Governor Gboyega Oyetola.

He said:

“It was necessary for the party to resort to supplications after having effected everything legally allowed at the tribunal for the retrieval of former Governor Gboyega Oyetola’s stolen mandate in the July 16, 2022 governorship election.”

Mr Lawal expressed optimism that God will intervene at the end of the day and grant the party and its candidate victory at the election tribunal in days to come.

He, however, urged APC members in the state to treat the fasting and prayer exercise with utmost importance.

While undergoing the fasting and prayers, the APC leader also urged members to intercede for the governorship candidate's health and that of his family during the course of the spiritual exercise.

Similarly, he urged members not to also forget to pray for the presidential bid of Bola Ahmed Tinubu who will be flying the party's flag at the presidential polls on Saturday, February 25.

He said:

“APC members to remember to pray for the success of the presidential candidate of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and other party’s candidates in the February general elections.”

Mr Lawal further appealed that members of the party should pray against desperate politicians planning to perpetrate violence and shed blood during the course of the election.

