With anxiety and hope rising ahead of the 2023 general election, politicians have continued to jump ship depending on what party or individual they support.

One of those politicians is the recently resigned director-general of the directorate of civil society organisations of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, Naja'atu Muhammad.

Naja'atu Muhammad said that Peter Obi's manifesto stands out from that of other presidential candidates. Photo: Peter Obi, APC

Since her resignation as a lead campaigner for Bola tinubu and from the ruling party, Muhammad has continued to highlight reasons she dumped the APC and the former Lagos state governor.

Speaking on Arise Television's Morning Show which was monitored by Legit.ng, the commissioner for police affairs said that only one manifesto of the 2023 presidential candidate stands out.

Muhammad had earlier mentioned in her resignation letter that the ideologies of the APC do not align with her belief in a greater Nigeria, especially in line with the build-up of the forthcoming general elections.

Highlighting some of her beliefs, Muhammad said that the manifesto of all the candidates is filled with the same old, same old tales to the people but that of the Labour Party's flag bearer is different.

Her words:

"I've read the manifestos of all the parties, the only one that is different, to be very very honest, not the Labour Party as a party but the Obi's as a movement."

