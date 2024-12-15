Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano state has announced the appointment of 12 individuals into various government agencies and advisers

Among the new appointees are the renowned public health expert Dr Ibrahim Musa and popular Kannywood actor Sani Musa Danja

Governor Yusuf's action followed his recent move of sacking some commissioners, secretary to the government of the state and his chief of staff

Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has approved the new appointments and redeployments of some agency heads and special advisers. According to a statement issued by the governor's spokesperson, Sanusi Dawakin Tofa, the newly appointed individuals include renowned public health expert Dr Ibrahim Musa and popular Kannywood actor Sani Musa Danja.

The development came days after he sacked some commissioners, the chief of staff and secretary to the state government. The governor had said the move was a cabinet reshuffle to ensure the dividend of democracy for the people of the state.

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has appointed 12 persons Photo Credit: @Kyusufabba

Source: Twitter

Here are the newly appointed officials and their assigned portfolios:

Special Advisers

Dr. Ibrahim Musa: Health Services and Personal Physician to the Governor Dr. Hadiza Lawan Ahmad: Investment and Public-Private Partnership Sani Musa Danja: Youth and Sports Barr. Aminu Hussain: Justice/Constitutional Matters Dr. Ismail Lawan Suleiman: Population Nasiru Isa Jarma: NGOs

Permanent Commissioners and Executive Secretaries

Hon. Wada Ibrahim Daho: Permanent Commissioner I, SUBEB Hon. Ado Danjummai Wudil: Executive Secretary, Guidance and Counselling Board Dr. Binta Abubakar: Executive Secretary, Agency for Mass Education Hon. Abubakar Ahmad Bichi: Director General, Cottage and Street Hawking Agency

Other Appointments

Hon. Abdullahi Yaryasa: Member, Assembly Service Commission Dr. Yusuf Ya’u Gambo: Executive Chairman, Strategic Governance and Policy Coordination

Additionally, Governor Yusuf has reassigned several political office holders, including Hon. Kabiru Getso Haruna, Hon. Rabi’u Saleh Gwarzo, and Dr. Kabiru Ado Zakirai. These appointments and reassignments take immediate effect.

See the statement here:

Two Kano judges sacked, six others suspended

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Kano state JSC had recalled Magistrate Nasir Ado from judicial duties following petitions for conducting court proceedings without recording them.

Baba Ibrahim, spokesman for the Kano state judiciary, said Sharia court judge Yusuf Kawu was recalled indefinitely for releasing a convicted criminal without following due process.

According to Ibrahim, several judicial officers also faced disciplinary actions for various offences.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng