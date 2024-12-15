BREAKING: Governor Yusuf Makes 12 Appointments, Redeploys Others, Full List Emerges
- Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano state has announced the appointment of 12 individuals into various government agencies and advisers
- Among the new appointees are the renowned public health expert Dr Ibrahim Musa and popular Kannywood actor Sani Musa Danja
- Governor Yusuf's action followed his recent move of sacking some commissioners, secretary to the government of the state and his chief of staff
Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has approved the new appointments and redeployments of some agency heads and special advisers. According to a statement issued by the governor's spokesperson, Sanusi Dawakin Tofa, the newly appointed individuals include renowned public health expert Dr Ibrahim Musa and popular Kannywood actor Sani Musa Danja.
The development came days after he sacked some commissioners, the chief of staff and secretary to the state government. The governor had said the move was a cabinet reshuffle to ensure the dividend of democracy for the people of the state.
Here are the newly appointed officials and their assigned portfolios:
Special Advisers
- Dr. Ibrahim Musa: Health Services and Personal Physician to the Governor
- Dr. Hadiza Lawan Ahmad: Investment and Public-Private Partnership
- Sani Musa Danja: Youth and Sports
- Barr. Aminu Hussain: Justice/Constitutional Matters
- Dr. Ismail Lawan Suleiman: Population
- Nasiru Isa Jarma: NGOs
Permanent Commissioners and Executive Secretaries
- Hon. Wada Ibrahim Daho: Permanent Commissioner I, SUBEB
- Hon. Ado Danjummai Wudil: Executive Secretary, Guidance and Counselling Board
- Dr. Binta Abubakar: Executive Secretary, Agency for Mass Education
- Hon. Abubakar Ahmad Bichi: Director General, Cottage and Street Hawking Agency
Other Appointments
- Hon. Abdullahi Yaryasa: Member, Assembly Service Commission
- Dr. Yusuf Ya’u Gambo: Executive Chairman, Strategic Governance and Policy Coordination
Additionally, Governor Yusuf has reassigned several political office holders, including Hon. Kabiru Getso Haruna, Hon. Rabi’u Saleh Gwarzo, and Dr. Kabiru Ado Zakirai. These appointments and reassignments take immediate effect.
See the statement here:
Two Kano judges sacked, six others suspended
Legit.ng earlier reported that the Kano state JSC had recalled Magistrate Nasir Ado from judicial duties following petitions for conducting court proceedings without recording them.
Baba Ibrahim, spokesman for the Kano state judiciary, said Sharia court judge Yusuf Kawu was recalled indefinitely for releasing a convicted criminal without following due process.
According to Ibrahim, several judicial officers also faced disciplinary actions for various offences.
