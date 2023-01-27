Professor Christopher Imumolen asked the federal government to employ d-hoc security personnel for the 2023 elections

Professor Christopher Imumolen has suggested ways he thinks the federal government can effectively manage possible security challenges that might crop up in the forthcoming general elections.

Security problems have often tended to mar the smooth conduct of elections in the past with cases of thuggery, ballot box snatchings and assassinations of opponents erupting in several flashpoints across the country.

Prof Imumolen asks FG to recruit adhoc security personnel ahead of 2023 election. Photo credit: John Abraham

Source: Facebook

But while making his submissions on what he thinks is the best way to tackle the menace during February's much anticipated elections, the Accord party's presidential candidate said massive recruitment of ad-hoc security personnel to cover for the shortfall in the available number of policemen and other operatives was the key to ensuring sufficient room is not left for evil minded persons to disrupt the elections in any way.

In a statement made available to Legit.ng, he said:

"And this shortage is what evil-minded persons intent on disrupting the elections would be looking forward to exploit and cause mayhem like they have always done in years past.

"Unmanned polling booths are a sure recipe for danger. Polling officials are not safe. Voters are not safe. Infact, just about anything can happen. This is why I would want to suggest that adhoc security personnel should be recruited and trained right away to help cover for the deficit we currently have."

Professor Imumolen praises INEC

Going further, the presidential candidate commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for embracing digital technology in the coming exercise.

He added:

"INEC's decision to embrace digital technology in place of the old analogue system in this election is a good development because it will be more efficient."

Employing Peter Obi, Tinubu, accord party presidential candidate releases statement

Accord party's presidential candidate, Professor Christopher Imumolen has insisted that Peter Obi will lose the coming presidential election.

He said this while reacting to the barrage of criticism against him when he said he would recruit Peter Obi of Labour Party and Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Party (APC) to work for him if he is elected president of the country ahead of the duo.

Professor Imumolen had said that in the spirit of the Accord party's ethos of oneness and togetherness, he planned to break the boundaries of political affiliations to form a cabinet populated by the very best brains anywhere he could find them if he became the country's next president in a widely circulated report in the media.

Source: Legit.ng