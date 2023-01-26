The presidency is not pleased with the comment of Tanko Yakasai who questioned President Muhammadu Buhari's loyalty to Bola Tinubu

Yakasai, a reputable elder statesman during a TV interview questioned President Buhari's commitment to Tinubu's campaign

In response to his claims, the presidency described Yakasai as an old man who needs help

FCT, Abuja - The presidency has debunked claims by Tanko Yakasai that President Muhammadu Buhari is not committed to the presidential campaign of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the All Progressive Congress (APC) flagbearer.

This is according to a statement issued on Wednesday, January 25 by the presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu.

President Buhari has been greeted with a lot of criticism following his frequent absence at the presidential campaign rally of APC flagbearer, Bola Tinubu. Photo: APC

As reported by TheCable, it was gathered that the northern elder statesman during an interview questioned the commitment of President Buhari to the presidential campaign of Tinubu.

He was quoted saying:

“Is he [Buhari] committed to Tinubu for the presidency? I have my doubts. I don’t know. But I have not seen the commitment from him of supporting the candidacy of Tinubu in APC.

"I’m not sure if he’s APC or not. Definitely, the personality of Tinubu doesn’t make him happy, I think, from my assessment of the situation.”

However, in the statement issued by the presidency in reaction to Yakasai's comment, the presidential spokesperson said the northern elder statesman is entitled to his opinion and needed little help.

The statement reads:

“Everyone is entitled to their view, but what we do know is that his insight in a recent interview does not come from within the party or the President’s team. His support for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is welcome although it is difficult to see what value it will add.

“He is right to highlight his experience as a senior citizen, a leader in government and his ability to reach out across divides are strong foundations for the highest office."

Shehu noted that President Buhari's commitment to the presidential bid of Bola Tinubu remains unquestionable while pointing out that the president recently joined Tinubu in Bauchi for his campaign.

He also referred to Yakasai's comment about President Buhari as an unwise comment that would have been branded a misquoted comment if it weren't captured live on TV.

Shehu urged electorates and supporters of the party not to take the words of Yakasai seriously while noting that the northern elder statesman needs help.

He said:

“On this one against President Buhari, no one should take him seriously. Perhaps times are hard and the old man needs a bit of help.”

