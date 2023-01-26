President Muhammadu Buhari who is preparing to leave office in a few months from now has some engagements in some prominent states in the coming days

One of such state is Katsina, as the president will be visiting the top northern state to inaugurate some key projects

Following the planned visit of the president, the governor of Katsina state has declared two-day holidays for his employees so they can receive Buhari

Governor Bello Masari of Katsina State has declared a two days holiday for the state's civil servants.

PM News reported that Masari declared Thursday, January 26th and and Friday, January 27th, as work-free days for his employees to enable them to turn out en masse to receive President Muhammadu Buhari.

Buhari arrived in Katsina on Wednesday night, January 25th, from Dakar, Senegal after attending an international conference on agriculture.

Buhari to commission important project in Katsina state

The Permanent Secretary of the state’s Ministry of Culture and Home Affairs, Alhaji Sani Kabomo said Buhari will inaugurate some projects executed by the administration of Gov. Aminu Masari, Sahara Reporters confirmed.

He said the work-free days would not affect Federal Civil Service, bank workers and essential service providers.

