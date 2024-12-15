Pastor Enoch Adeboye shared the incredible story of Redemption Camp's transformation during the RCCG Holy Ghost Congress 2024

He recounted how unwavering faith and perseverance turned a forsaken land into a spiritual haven, despite numerous challenges

Adeboye urged the younger generation to honor their elders and seize opportunities with faith, emphasizing that nothing can stop them if God is on their side

On the sixth day of the Redeemed Christian Church of God’s (RCCG) Holy Ghost Congress 2024, themed Onward Christian Soldiers, Pastor Enoch Adeboye shared the extraordinary transformation story of Redemption Camp.

Addressing the congregation on December 14, Pastor Adeboye recounted how God’s providence and unwavering faith turned a forsaken land into a spiritual haven.

Miraculous Shift: Adeboye Speaks on Redemption Camp's Evolution from Den of Thieves to Holy Site

Source: Twitter

Enoch Adeboye Redemption Camp

“This place was just about two hectares of land where highway robbers made their base. I was just a little above 40 years old when we came,” he said, as reported by Church Times Nigeria.

The camp faced numerous challenges, including encounters with abandoned items from robbery victims and frequent sightings of snakes, especially pythons.

“Almost every week, huge reptiles were killed on the campgrounds,” Adeboye recalled, mentioning a chilling incident involving a snake under the bedsheet of one of his children.

Pastor Adeboye credited the unwavering support of elders who worked tirelessly during the camp’s formative years.

“They laboured with me when we had nothing. They fetched firewood for cooking, dug holes to get water, and worked tirelessly. They have tried,” he noted, urging the younger generation to honor their elders.

Redemption Camp's Evolution

He expressed pride in the church’s achievements and encouraged the congregation to seize the opportunities of their youth with faith.

“If the enemy can’t stop your father, the same enemy can’t stop you. Let’s together take over the world for Christ,” Adeboye proclaimed.

The Holy Ghost Congress concludes today, December 15, with a grand thanksgiving service, leaving attendees inspired by the remarkable testimony of Redemption Camp’s transformation and the enduring power of faith.

Adeboye Announces 100-Day Fasting

Previously, Legit.ng reported that worshippers and RCCG members at the ongoing 2024 Holy Ghost Congress at the Redemption Camp along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway shouted for joy as Pastor Enoch Adeboye announced 100-day fasting in 2025.

Adeboye said fasting is the secret of never falling again while preaching at the ongoing 2024 Holy Ghost Congress.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng