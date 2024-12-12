Nigerian actress Destiny Etiko couldn't back her tears as she appreciated Funke Akindele for making her cast in "Everybody Loves Jenifa"

Legit.ng reported that the talented filmmaker held down Lagos last night with the premiere of "Everybody Loves Jenifa"

During a private moment with her cast and crew, Destiny opened up on the stereotype she faced in Nollywood

Nigerian actress Destiny Etiko has poured her heart out to Funke Akindele for featuring in her recent movie "Everybody Loves Jenifa".

Legit.ng reported that the box queen hosted her movie premiere on December 8 in Lagos, which was attended by industry superstars.

Destiny Etiko cried out in gratitude to Funke Akindele. Credit: @destinyetiko, @funkejenifaakindele

During the premiere's private dinner hosted by her senior colleague, Funke Akindele, Destiny Etiko opened up on what being a cast of "Everybody Loves Jenifa" has done for her career.

The movie diva pointed out that her colleagues always looked down on her because she made appearances in Asaba-based movies.

Destiny mentioned that the stereotype made her begin to lose confidence in her craft, and she appreciated Funke Akindele's seeing the value in her.

Funke Akindele, moved by her speech, stood from where she was sitting to embrace Destiny.

The filmmaker highlighted that she has always seen the best in Destiny and encouraged her to be deterred by her critics.

Destiny Etiko spurred reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

destinyetikoofficial:

"The king maker @funkejenifaakindele. I can never forget what u have done for me ma 🙏🥲🙌 love u so much mami ."

olabisi.oladele:

"I said this the moment I saw the Beautiful Destiny Etiko in ELJ …I said this is actually a big one for her Career cos it will put her in a different light ! She is a fantastic actor ! Anty Funke do this one."

stannze:

"Chai! The moment gets me each time 🥹 The vulnerability."

chizobaozoemena:

"I learnt something from this ,you don’t charge money in all services."

call.me.a.g:

"Now you'll make me cry too, Destiny 😍😍😍 people are always trolling her truly about not being in cinema movies....congratulations nwa nne."

official_adanneya:

"Awwwwwn aunty funke is so humble, she stood up to hug her."

amarahdike:

"Nah this made me cry😢. Been looking forward to her own gratitude speech and she gave it exactly the way she should 👏👏👏👏 @destinyetikoofficial."

agimjane:

"Awwww... honestly I was so happy when I saw that she and chinenye nnebe featured in the movie... because a lot of people made it look like those that act movies in the east are not qualified to act cinema movies, thank you aunty funke for not only featuring them in a cinema movie but one of the biggest projects.."

