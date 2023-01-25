Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi has a piece of advice for his counterpart in the APC, Bola Tinubu, following the latter's controversial statement in Abeokuta

Tinubu during the APC presidential rally in the city on Wednesday, January 25, alleged that the lingering fuel scarcity and naira re-design were meant to scuttle the 2023 general elections

Reacting, Obi said the former Lagos state governor should avoid going to the city as it was the same place where he made the controversial "emi lokan" statement before the party's primaries

FCT, Abuja - Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, has advised his rival and All Progressives Congress (APC) standard bearer, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to stop going to Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital.

The LP presidential candidate gave the advice in a statement released by Diran Onifade, Head of Media, Obi/Datti Presidential Campaign Council.

Peter Obi advised Tinubu against going to Abeokuta as the APC presidential candidate made another controversial statement in the city. Photo credit: @Oluomosdm

He was reacting to Tinubu's controversial statement on Wednesday, January 25, when he visited Abeokuta for his ongoing campaigns ahead of the February 25 presidential election.

The APC standard bearer alleged that the lingering fuel scarcity and naira re-design were meant to scuttle the 2023 general elections.

The statement has sparked reactions on social media as many said Tinubu was attacking the Muhammadu Buhari government.

Tinubu's previous statement in Abeokuta

Legit.ng recalls that in the buildup to the APC presidential primaries, Tinubu went into a tirade, calling out those he perceived were against his presidential bid.

He narrated how he helped President Buhari win in 2015, thereby attracting the anger of some APC chieftains, including the party's national chairman, Abdullahi Adamu.

With the latest controversial statement Tinubu made again in Abeokuta, Obi said the former Lagos governor should stop going to the state, Daily Trust reported.

“If I were to be Tinubu’s adviser, I would have advised him to stop going to Abeokuta. It was in the same Abeokuta that he made the gaffe of ‘Olule’ and how President Muhammadu Buhari was crying on TV, ’emi lokan’ and all that.

“Now, he (Tinubu) is saying the fuel scarcity is meant to make the elections fail and how they are going to take over power from them. Who are they or them?

“He could have been talking to the CBN governor (Godwin Emefiele) and the Minister of Petroleum and who is the minister of petroleum in this respect, President Muhammadu Buhari. The same man that Tinubu has been campaigning that he wants to take over from and continue the good work.

“I think his advisers should advised him to stop going to Abeokuta because he gets things wrong everytime he goes there,” he said.

Peter Obi throws powerful jabs at Atiku, Tinubu, says 2023 presidential candidates living off public funds

In another report, Peter Obi said that since leaving office as governor of Anambra state in 2014 he has not received anything from the state.

Speaking during his presidential campaign rally in Kano on Sunday, January 22, the flag bearer of the Labour Party said that most of his colleagues vying for the office of the president in the forthcoming presidential election are still enjoying benefits from the government they served.

Atiku Abubakar, a vice president of Nigeria is contesting for president under the Peoples Democratic Party while Bola Tinubu and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the All Progressives Congres and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) served as governors of Lagos and Kano states at different times.

