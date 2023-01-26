Peter Obi has again revealed how he will solve Nigeria's main challenges if he emerged as the nation's next leader

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party has revealed he will fix Nigeria's problems with his experience

The former governor of Anambra state who made this disclosure during an interactive session with some youths noted that Nigeria needs the right leader and being a trader has equipped him with all that is needed to change the narrative going forward

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi has said that his experience as a trader will provide the necessary solutions to Nigeria’s challenges.

According to a statement by the Obi/Datti media office, the LP candidate made this assertion on Wednesday, January 25th, 2023, during an interaction with some youths.

Obi says his trading skills will help solve Nigeria’s problems. Photo credit: Mr. Peter Obi

Obi reveals how he will fix Nigeria's problems

Obi said he became a banker by “accident” following his time as a student of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN).

He said Nigeria is at a stage where it requires a leader to negotiate it out of its problems, adding that being a trader equips you to face any challenge including that of governance, The Cable reported.

