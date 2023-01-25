As Nigerians prepare to head to the polls in a matter of weeks, presidential candidates have been holding campaigns in different states across the country

Videos from the APC presidential campaign in Ogun state have emerged online, and the likes of Jide Kosoko, Eniola Badmus, and MC Oluomo, among others were on ground

The videos have since stirred different reactions on social media, while some netizens hailed the Nollywood stars, others went on to drag them

Popular Nollywood movie actors Jide Kosoko, Saidi Balogun, and Eniola Badmus, among others, stormed Abeokuta, Ogun state capital on Wednesday, January 25, as they joined the presidential campaign train of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

The former chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), MC Oluomo was equally on ground to pull support for the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, and Ogun state governor, Dapo Abiodun, who is running for a second term in office.

A video shared by Eniola Badmus showed her encouraging people who were present to exercise their right to vote.

Netizens react as Nollywood star storm Ogun for APC campaign

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

shallybenson:

"Election in, election out, I sha like how MC keeps getting more and more refined. Baba don Dey cross leg . That said, APC can go and collect their votes from Yoruba nollywood."

ipreach_laughter:

"Watch how obidients would curse these people here... It's the work God has sent them to curse people For their choices."

matt.u__:

"The band and nothing else . Una go still LOSE. Agberos patiently waiting to become billionaires at the expense of poor Nigerians."

shuga_8:

"Agbero and Yoruba nollywood are the ones in charge of APC rally."

waxzy_funky:

"It’s over guys! Time to live on your investments."

i_am_olorioni:

"The way said and olaiya dey use this campaign work do full time job now eheen eheen,sure na their destiny work from heaven,movie na just ayaba."

