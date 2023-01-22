President Muhammadu Buhari is doing all he can to ensure he hands over the nation's power successfully

A few weeks before the 2023 presidential election, Buhari will be on official engagements to particular states in Nigeria and also a foreign country

The President is expected to attend the Bola Tinubu presidential campaign rally in five prominent states and an official engagement in Dakar, Senegal

President Muhammadu Buhari will be visiting some prominent states in the country for an important assignment.

Bashir Ahmad, the president's special assistant on digital communication, on Sunday, January, January 22, made this disclosure through a post shared on his Twitter page, sighted by Legit.ng.

Buhari will lead the APC campaign rally in five prominent states. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Buhari leads the APC campaign train in five major states

According to the president's aide, Buhari will visit some states in Nigeria to lead the campaign train of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and a foreign country for an official engagement.

The states according to Ahmad are;

1. Bauchi

2. Lagos

3. Katsina

4. Kano

5. Jigawa

AND 1 foreign country;

6. Dakar, Senegal.

Ahmad tweeted:

"In the coming days, President @MBuhari will be in Bauchi, to campaign for Asiwaju Tinubu; Lagos, on an official visit; Dakar, Senegal, for an international engagement; Katsina, Kano, and Jigawa, on a working visits, to commission some federal and state government projects."

