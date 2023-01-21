The strategic move by the APC presidential campaign council to ensure President Muhammadu Buhari is present in 2 PDP states later this month shows how important the states are to the ruling party

Bashir Ahmad, the president's special assistant on digital communication, had last week said the President will be campaigning for the party in 8 states between January 23 and February 21

The top 2 on the list are PDP states and are economically viable because they are oil-producing states

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

The campaign for the 2023 election has been elected has been strategic as political parties are making comments and moves to win votes on their sides.

However, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), being the ruling and leading opposition party are making the best of strategies to outsmart each other.

Real reason APC is targeting to win 2 major states from PDP photo Credit: APC Nigeria

Source: Facebook

PDP states APC is eyeing to win in 2023 election

The APC is obviously on the move to prominent states controlled by the PDP in the forthcoming election.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

On Saturday, January 14, Bashir Ahmad, the special assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on digital communication, disclosed on his Twitter page that the president will be joining the APC presidential campaign in 8 states.

The top 2 states on the list are under the control of the PDP. They are:

Bauchi Akwa Ibom

The 2 states are economically viable states as they are significantly known as oil-producing states.

Latest about APC, PDP, President Muhammadu Buhari, 2023 election

Though Bauchi is a northern state while Akwa Ibom is a south-south state, the Arewa state is one of the 2 northern states where oil drilling just commenced, thus, its economic viability would be important for the ruling APC.

The APC presidential campaign in the 2023 election has been strategic as the president has only appeared at its Jos and Adamawa rallies.

Jos rally is the launching of the campaign while the president might have appeared in Adamawa because the party is presenting a female candidate, Aishatu Binani.

Binani is contesting to unseat Ahmadu Fintiri, a PDP incumbent who is contesting for a second term in office and the state is also the home of Atiku Abubakar, the PDP presidential candidate.

See Bashir's tweet below:

Source: Legit.ng