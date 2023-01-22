The campaign train of the ruling All Progressives Congress will land in Bauchi state on Monday, January 23rd, 2023

Interestingly, President Muhammadu Buhari will lead the team to campaign for Bola Tinubu, APC flagbearer in Bauchi

Meanwhile, Buhari will also visit some prominent states in the country, in the coming days to join Tinubu and as well commission some projects, ahead of next month's presidential election

President Muhammadu Buhari returns to the hustings for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima on Monday, January 23.

Buhari is expected to lead the presidential and governorship campaign of the All Progressives Congress in Bauchi, according to a campaign programme released by the secretary of the Presidential Campaign Council, James Faleke.

Buhari to lead the APC campaign rally in Bauchi on Monday. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Buhari will be at the rally scheduled for 8.30 to 11.30 am, as contained in a statement signed by Bayo Onanuga, Director, Media & Publicity, APC Presidential Campaign Council, on Sunday, January 22, 2023 and sent to Legit.ng.

The top states Buhari will rally support for Tinubu

The rally will take place earlier than other rallies, as Buhari is also expected in Lagos on Monday to begin a two-day visit.

In Lagos, he will commission the Lekki Deal Sea Port, a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) venture, involving the Federal and Lagos State governments and a private company, Tolaram.

Buhari to commission projects in some key states

Buhari will also commission the 32-metric tons per-hour Lagos Rice Mill, one of the largest in the world and the 18.75-kilometer 6-lane rigid-pavement Eleko Junction to Epe Expressway.

He is expected to commission the first phase of the iconic Blue Line on Tuesday, as well as the John Randle Centre for Yoruba Culture and History.

Bola Tinubu heads to Abia and Ogun in the coming days

For the APC, the presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will take his campaign on Tuesday to Abia state and Ogun state on Wednesday, January 25.

5 prominent states, 1 foreign country Buhari will visit before 2023 presidential election and why

President Muhammadu Buhari will be visiting some prominent states in the country for an important assignment.

Bashir Ahmad, the president's special assistant on digital communication, on Sunday, January, January 22, made this disclosure through a post shared on his Twitter page, sighted by Legit.ng.

According to the president's aide, Buhari will visit some states in Nigeria to lead the campaign train of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and a foreign country for an official engagement.

