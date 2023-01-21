Bola Tinubu, the presidential flagbearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has urged the people of Jigawa state to stop the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from returning to power.

The presidential hopeful urged the people of the state to vote for responsive and responsible leaders in the forthcoming general election.

According to a statement sent to Legit.ng and signed by Tunde Rahman of the Tinubu media team, the former governor of Lagos state made the statement while addressing the party's faithful present at the APC presidential rally in Ditse, Jigawa state.

Tinubu said the people of the state were courageous to have sent the PDP packing in 2015, adding that it would be a disastrous move to return them to the government house in the forthcoming election.

He said:

“You did the courageous job of chasing away the locusts eight years ago, do not trust their deceptive promises. Do not let them back into power. Like locusts, they will devour everything in their path!"

The APC candidate bragged that he and his running mate have done it in Lagos and Borno, adding that they will do it for Nigeria as a whole if they were voted in the 2023 election.

He called on the people of the state to vote for leaders with competence, vision, integrity and capacity.

