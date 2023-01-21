There is a serious crack in the ranks and files of the members of the APC in Bauchi state

Ambassador Saddique Baba Abubakar, the gubernatorial candidate of the party in the state was said to have been rejected by his people

Abubakar's people in his home town have, however, dumped the party and pitch their tent with the PDP

Bauchi - Less than six weeks before the conduct of the 2023 general election, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bauchi has lost some of its members to the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

Nigerian Tribune reports that some supporters and members of APC in their hundreds dumped the gubernatorial candidate of the party in the state, Ambassador Saddique Baba Abubakar.

Some members of APC in Bauchi have pledged support for Governor Bala Mohammed after rejecting Saddique Abubakar. Credit: Bala Mohammed

Legit.ng gathered that the APC members and supporters in Giade local government, the area where Abubakar hails from, declared that they have left the party because they were not convinced that the candidate has anything good to offer.

The spokesperson of the defectors, Umar Mohammed, was quoted to have said that though Abubakar is claiming to have come from the area, there is nothing on the ground to point to as evidence of his belonging to the area.

He declared that the majority of them from the local government has decided to pitch their political tents with the PDP to ensure that the party wins the election and continues its good works.

Reacting to the defection, the PDP campaign council DG, Farouk Mustapha, urged the defectors not to vote for the APC candidate, claiming that he has nothing to offer.

Only enemies of Bauchi state will vote for APC

Leadership also noted that Mustapha declared that only enemies of the state would cast their votes for the APC governorship candidate.

The DG stated:

“We are here with our Governorship candidate, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir, and other candidates of our party, our bases of campaign range from our Presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar down to the house of assembly candidates.”

Mustapha, who expressed gratitude to the people of Giade for voting for the PDP in 2019, warned the electorates against voting for the APC and other political parties.

He added:

“We still appreciate what you did in 2019 because it was Bala Mohammed that won the election as predestined by Allah and he has treated each local government fairly without considering which one voted for him most.”

“I can tell you that today, even the enemy of Bala Mohammed knew that he has worked in Giade local government without regard to the low votes he received here in 2019, that is what is expected of a good leader, and I am assuring you that if you vote for PDP from top to bottom you will reap enough dividends of democracy from the Governor and Atiku Abubakar.”

“Shine your eyes the people of Giade, don’t listen to those whose interest is their pockets, let us all kick against such people and vote for our son, Governor Bala Mohammed who has performed creditably well”, Farouk Mustapha appealed."

Kwankwaso's NNPP in Bauchi state endorses Atiku Abubakar

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that the New Nigeria Peoples Party (PDP) in Bauchi state endorsed Atiku Abubakar of the PDP for the coming presidential election.

It was reported that Momodu, a member of the PDP's presidential campaign council stated this via Instagram on Friday, January 20.

His disclosure comes with a video in which a leading member of the NNPP in Bauchi declared full support for Atiku ahead of the February 25 poll.

