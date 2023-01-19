A human rights organisation known as the Incorporated Trustees of Advocacy for Social Right Advancement and Development Initiative (ASRADI) has accused Tinubu of lying on oath

The group said the primary school the APC presidential candidate claimed to have attended never existed

ASRADI has filed an application in court seeking to compel the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) to investigate the former Lagos governor

FCT, Abuja - The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, may soon have another case to answer in court as a human rights organisation said he should be tried for perjury.

The group known as the Incorporated Trustees of Advocacy for Social Right Advancement and Development Initiative (ASRADI) told the Federal High Court in Abuja that the St. Paul Aroloya Primary School in Lagos which Tinubu claimed to have attended was never in existence, The Punch reported.

A human rights group accused APC presidential candidate Bola Tinubu of lying on oath. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

ASRADI moves to get Tinubu probed

Legit.ng gathers that ASRADI has secured an order of the court to bring an application seeking to compel the Inspector-General of Police to investigate Tinubu over allegations bordering on perjury.

Justice Mobolaji Olajuwon reportedly gave the order while ruling in the exparte application brought by the group against the IGP.

ASRADI wants the court to compel the IGP to investigate Tinubu in respect of his educational qualification claims submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in 1999.

The organisation explained that the legal action was necessitated by the failure of the IGP to investigate allegations of perjury brought against the APC presidential candidate.

It told the court that its findings revealed that the APC presidential candidate “lied on oath in every material particular."

"As a matter of fact, St. Paul Aroloya (Lagos) has never existed," ASRADI said.

According to the group, documents it obtained from INEC regarding Tinubu’s Form CF 001 submitted in aid of his qualification to contest the position of Governor, Lagos State in 1999 listed St. Paul Aroloya (Lagos), Children Home School, Ibadan and University of Chicago as institutions Tinubu attended.

The court has adjourned to February 16 to rule on the application filed by the group.

Nigerians react

Samuel Ezekiel commented on Facebook:

"Is it that INEC can not scrutinize these men and disqualify them. What is also the work of judiciary?"

Ademola Johnson Audu said:

"Even if it's Nepa bill, we are still going to vote for him, Tinubu is our incoming president."

Adekola Dedeke said:

"But a school called St John's school Aroloya existed in those days not St Paul's. I can't say if it is still existing now. If na poor man, they will disqualify him immediately. Imagine the Double standard in Nigeria."

Shuaib Ishaqa Sidiali said:

"Is primary school the problem of this country, even if it is secondary School and then, Tinubu is our next president inshallah Tinubu will emerge victorious by God's power."

2023 presidency: Court gives verdict on APC’s Muslim-Muslim ticket

In another report, the APC was handed a favourable judgement by the Federal High Court in Abuja after it dismissed the suit filed by barrister Osigwe Momoh seeking Tinubu's disqualification as the flagbearer of the ruling party.

Momoh filed the suit on the premise that the APC settled for a Muslim-Muslim ticket for next month's presidential polls.

While issuing the verdict, Justice Ahmed Mohammed held that the plaintiff lacked the locus standi to have approached the court on the issue.

Source: Legit.ng