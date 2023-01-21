The director of the civil society directorate of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, Naja'atu Muhammad, has resigned from the party.

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

Muhammad's resignation from the ruling party comes barely five weeks before the 2023 presidential election scheduled to take place on Saturday, February 25.

Najatu Muhammad, a lead campaigner in the Bola Tinubu's campaign team has dumped the APC. Photo: NEFERTITI LITE, The Guardian

Source: Twitter

Daily Trust reports that Muhammad while announcing her resignation in a letter dated January 19 and addressed to the national chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Adamu, listed some of the challenges facing the country as her reason for leaving the ruling party at such a critical time.

A national commissioner at the Police Service Commission, Muhammad said she needed to concentrate on her struggle to make Nigeria a better place for all.

Citing the several developments in Nigeria as a major reason for quitting party politics, Muhammad said her resignation from APC is in line with article 9.5 (i) of the Constitution of the party.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The letter read in parts:

"I am writing to you to intiimate you of my resignation from the All Progressive Congress (APC). I am by this letter also informing you of my resignation as the Director of the Civil Society directorate of the Presidential Campaign Council of the APC.

“It has been a great honour working with you to contribute towards the building of our dear nation. However, a number of recent developments in the country’s political and democratic space, make it impossible for me to continue to participate in party politics.

“The challenges that Nigeria faces today require me to continue championing the struggle for a better country with a clear conscience as I remain absolutely loyal to my dear country Nigeria."

“Kindly accept my most sincere appreciation for your leadership as the Chairman of the APC.”

Focus on supporting individual candidates

In a separate statement issued on Saturday, the former APC chieftain said she has realised that her views do not align with that of the ruling party.

She also noted that she will focus on supporting individual candidates who are truly interested in addressing the major challenges bedevilling the nation.

She added:

“After much reflection and careful consideration, I have decided to part ways with party politics. I have come to the realization that my values and beliefs no longer align with party politics.

"Our political parties have no ideological differences and are simply robes that politicians wear to serve their personal needs and interests at any given time. As a result of which we see politicians changing from one robe to another whenever it suits them.

“What is important at this point in time is the individual wearing the robe and not the robe itself. I am committed to supporting individuals that are truly interested in addressing the root causes of our challenges as a nation.

To remain true to such commitments, one must be willing to take bold and decisive steps."

"He has a vision for Nigeria": Nollywood star Bimbo Akintola speaks on why she is supporting Tinubu

Bimbo Akintola was a guest on TVC's The View where she opened up about her preferred choice of presidential candidate.

According to the veteran actress who is supporting Tinubu, her choice is justified by her belief that he builds talent and has helped a lot of people.

The video which has since gone viral sparked mixed reactions from many social media users.

"Tinubu’s primary school never existed": Group picks holes in form APC candidate submitted to INEC

A human rights organisation known as the Incorporated Trustees of Advocacy for Social Right Advancement and Development Initiative (ASRADI) accused Tinubu of lying on oath.

The group said the primary school the APC presidential candidate claims to have attended never existed.

ASRADI has filed an application in court seeking to compel the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) to investigate the former governor of Lagos state.

Source: Legit.ng