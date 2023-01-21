Peter Obi suffered a setback in Jigawa state as Labour Party collapsed its party structure to the APC in the state ahead of poll

The development was disclosed by Governor Abubakar Badaru's special adviser, Habibu Nuhu Kila, who disclosed that the governorship candidate of the LP, his deputy and other candidates of the party have decided to join the APC

Speaking to journalists, Abdullahi Tsoho, the ex-governorship candidate of the LP in the state promised that he, other decampees and their supporters will work for the APC success at all levels

Jigawa - The chances of Peter Obi, the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, in Jigawa state has suffered a huge setback as the LP guber candidate in the state, Comrade Abdullahi Tsoho, abandoned his aspiration and join the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Governor Abubakar Badaru's special adviser, Habibu Nuhu Kila, disclosed the development in a statement made available to journalists on Friday, January 20, Channels Television reported.

LP Governorship, other candidates join APC in Jigawa Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Peter Obi

Why Labour Party guber candidate join APC in Jigawa

The statement added that Tsoho said he has come to the realisation that the APC has the potential of fulfilling the yearnings and aspirations of the electorates

Tsoho, who joined the APC alongside his deputy and other candidates of the Labour Party, promised that they and their supporters will ensure victory for the APC in all elections.

The Labour Party chieftains are joining the APC 24 hours ahead of the visit of Bola Tinubu, the ruling party presidential candidate to the state.

While speaking with newsmen, Tsoho said:

“As you can see me, here is my running mate and all the elective position resolved and agreed to dumped Labour Party and joined the ruling APC”.

He disclosed that their decision to drop their ticket under the Labour Party and join the APC was to recon with the giant stride of Governor Badaru in the state.

