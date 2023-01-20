PDP flagbearer, Atiku Abubakar has condemned the recent incident that happened during the APC rally in Port Harcourt, the Rivers state capital

The former vice president noted that such a development poses a great threat to the country's democracy

Meanwhile, Atiku, who is at loggerheads with the Rivers State Governor, called for the prosecution of the promoters

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar has condemned the incident which happened on Thursday, January 19th, at an All Progressives Congress (APC) rally in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

While the APC claimed it was an explosion leading to five deaths and several injuries, the police say it was a “fracas” between members of Rumuwoji community over the sharing formula for the money paid to them for renting the playground where the event took place.

Atiku reveals what should be done

In his reaction, Atiku said such an incident should have no place in the country’s democracy.

In a post shared on his Facebook page, on Thursday night and sighted by Legit.ng and Friday, January 20th, Atiku said,

“There should be no place for violence and anti-democratic manifestations in this election. We’ve already committed to that in the peace pact we all signed up to. Elections are not a do-or-die affair but an opportunity to reinforce our belief in democracy through our leadership choices via adult suffrage,” the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate said late Thursday.

‘Standing with APC’

The former vice president condoled with the APC and the families of the victims, maintaining that “elections and the choices we make should be about the ballot and not the bullet.

Atiku added:

“On behalf of my team, I stand in solidarity with the APC and the families of the injured. I wish the injured a quick recovery.

“Once again, I call on security agencies to ensure that those behind this dastardly act, including their promoters, are brought to justice to serve as a deterrent to copycats who may be emboldened to thread this same anti-democratic path.”

