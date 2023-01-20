Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has reacted to the explosion that disrupted a campaign rally of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Port Harcourt, Rivers state on Thursday, January 19.

In a tweet on Thursday, Atiku said he was in solidarity with the APC and some of its members who were affected by the disasters.

Atiku said the election is about the ballot, not the bullet (Photo: @atiku)

He tweeted:

"On behalf of my team, I stand in solidarity with the APC and the families of the injured. I wish the injured a quick recovery."

No need for violence - Atiku

Stating that elections are no do-or-die affairs, Atiku noted that there should be no place for violence and anti-democratic manifestations in the coming general polls, adding that candidates have already committed to this in the signed peace pact.

The former vice president mentioned that the PDP had complained about the violence that had been unleashed on the opposition party in some states.

Atiku added that with the explosion at the APC rally in Port Harcourt, the PDP's worst fears have now manifested.

He admonished politicians that electioneering processes should be about the ballot and not the bullet.

Atiku, therefore, called on all security agencies to ensure that those behind the deadly attack are tracked, arrested, and prosecuted.

His words:

"Once again, I call on security agencies to ensure that those behind this dastardly act, including their promoters, are brought to justice to serve as a deterrent to copycats who may be emboldened to thread this same anti-democratic path."

