Two young people who are brothers have invested a lot of money in their business, and they are happy about it

The two men shared a heartwarming video showing that they have opened a shop where they sell cement

The video showed that they were able to buy a truckload of cement, which they stocked in the shop

Two young people have started a cement business, and they came online to share their joy.

In a heartwarming video they posted, the young men said they started their cement business this year.

Two young men buy a truckload of BUA cement. Photo credit: TikTok/@evilwaldo9.

Source: TikTok

They were able to buy a truckload of BUA cement which they will stock in their shop for sale.

In the TikTok video posted by @evilwaldo9, the two young people showed off their truck of cement.

The video was captioned:

"Congratulations to us. We still run the investment matter this year."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as two young men start cement business

@Ricky dove cyril said:

"This business needs plenty money buh no much gain."

@kinkeni136 said:

"How much to start this abeg?"

@Ucvilla12 said:

"Boys wey get sense. That's 900 bags of cement."

@Kingsley asked:

"Can 20k start this business?"

@Pop said:

"Congratulations guys, keep investing."

@zubby said:

"Big congratulations nwanne."

@user1127682827324 said:

"This is my business too."

@Designer said:

"Na this kind thing I de like see..no be say you go carry the money go rent apartment for months..congratulations."

@Sacha boss said:

"More to come blood."

@benefiboy0 asked:

"How much for the full truck?"

@Danny Billionz said:

"Keep winning bro."

@Be my favorite said:

"Congratulations dear more wins."

@hang shao said:

"My blood congratulation."

@Joy Berry Dc said:

"Congratulations to my twins."

@bella said:

"Congratulations my love."

@Void said:

"Na my place of work be dis. Thanks for your patronage."

Nigerians open cement shop for old man

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Nigerians helped a man to start a cement business.

The man was seen where he was hustling at a construction site, and people pitied him.

Many people on social media contributed money and opened a cement shop for him.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng