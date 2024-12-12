Man And His Brother Buy One Trailer of BUA Cement To Start Selling in Their Shop
- Two young people who are brothers have invested a lot of money in their business, and they are happy about it
- The two men shared a heartwarming video showing that they have opened a shop where they sell cement
- The video showed that they were able to buy a truckload of cement, which they stocked in the shop
Two young people have started a cement business, and they came online to share their joy.
In a heartwarming video they posted, the young men said they started their cement business this year.
They were able to buy a truckload of BUA cement which they will stock in their shop for sale.
In the TikTok video posted by @evilwaldo9, the two young people showed off their truck of cement.
The video was captioned:
"Congratulations to us. We still run the investment matter this year."
Watch the video below:
Reactions as two young men start cement business
@Ricky dove cyril said:
"This business needs plenty money buh no much gain."
@kinkeni136 said:
"How much to start this abeg?"
@Ucvilla12 said:
"Boys wey get sense. That's 900 bags of cement."
@Kingsley asked:
"Can 20k start this business?"
@Pop said:
"Congratulations guys, keep investing."
@zubby said:
"Big congratulations nwanne."
@user1127682827324 said:
"This is my business too."
@Designer said:
"Na this kind thing I de like see..no be say you go carry the money go rent apartment for months..congratulations."
@Sacha boss said:
"More to come blood."
@benefiboy0 asked:
"How much for the full truck?"
@Danny Billionz said:
"Keep winning bro."
@Be my favorite said:
"Congratulations dear more wins."
@hang shao said:
"My blood congratulation."
@Joy Berry Dc said:
"Congratulations to my twins."
@bella said:
"Congratulations my love."
@Void said:
"Na my place of work be dis. Thanks for your patronage."
Nigerians open cement shop for old man
In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Nigerians helped a man to start a cement business.
The man was seen where he was hustling at a construction site, and people pitied him.
Many people on social media contributed money and opened a cement shop for him.
