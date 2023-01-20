Members of the NNPP in Bauchi state on Friday, January 20, joined the PDP and have endorsed Atiku Abubakar

According to Dele Momodu, the members also are calling on the NNPP's presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, to step down for Atiku

This is coming on the heels of Kwankwaso's description that the Labour Party is much like Andrew Liver Salt

Bauchi - According to Dele Momodu, the New Nigeria Peoples Party (PDP) in Bauchi state has endorsed Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s flagbearer for the coming presidential election.

Momodu, a member of the PDP's presidential campaign council stated this via Instagram on Friday, January 20.

According to Momodu, the NNPP is urging Rabiu Kwankwaso to join Atiku in the PDP.

In his post, Momodu stated:

"NNPP in Bauchi State has endorsed Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party and urged their leader Sen. Rabiu Kwankwaso to join the Atiku winning train."

His disclosure comes with a video in which a leading member of the NNPP in Bauchi declared full support for Atiku ahead of the February 25 poll.

In the said clip the principal member alongside others pulled off their signature hat which they probably got initially as a token of support for Kwankwaso, the presidential candidate of the NNPP.

