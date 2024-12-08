Caleb Temiloluwa Adewole, a first-class graduate from FUTA, achieved academic excellence with a CGPA of 4.85/5.00, ranking as the second-best student in his class

Overcoming challenges such as balancing leadership roles and financial constraints, Caleb attributes his success to discipline, active recall, and spaced repetition study techniques

His journey from scoring high in UTME and Post-UTME to receiving prestigious scholarships shows his dedication and resilience in pursuit of becoming a world-class engineer

In Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA), where dreams are often forged from sheer will and determination, Caleb Temiloluwa Adewole emerged as a beacon of academic excellence.

His story, much like a river carving its path through mountains, is one of resilience, unwavering faith, and an insatiable thirst for knowledge.

Caleb Temiloluwa Adewole first-class graduate

Graduating with a CGPA of 4.85/5.00, he stood as the second-best student in his class, a testament to his relentless pursuit of greatness.

In an interview with Legit.ng, Caleb said he had early academic victories in 2017.

“I never expected to score as high as 339/400. I just wanted to do well in the exam; I didn't have a specific goal in mind. I was the highest in my secondary school that year, and that record remains unbroken even seven years after I graduated! I'm also proud of my 2017 Post-UTME result: I scored a whopping 96%, getting 24 questions right out of the 25 multiple-choice questions. I like to think that I should have scored 100%. I recall that there was a math question that had no correct answer, and I had to just pick one of the four options which I assumed to be the answer. That could have been the only question I got wrong. In university, I had very high scores in notoriously difficult courses. There was one particular course where I had 98%. When the rumour went out that someone scored 98%, I thought the person was one of my friends, who was known to be very passionate about that course; I never expected it would be me. I was amazed when I saw the result!”

Challenges Along the Way

Yet, these numbers were but milestones on a journey defined by meticulous preparation and an unyielding spirit. As Caleb navigated the labyrinth of higher education, he encountered challenges that tested his resolve.

“One challenge I faced had to do with balancing my academics with leadership responsibilities. In my third year at FUTA, I was appointed as the President of my fellowship. This role required a lot of sacrifices and dedication. I needed to keep maintaining excellent grades because of my reputation in the department and needed to also do well in leadership. Another challenge was financial. There were times I was really broke and that affected me a bit.”

Nigerian Student Academic Excellence

In these moments of adversity, Caleb's character was forged, his resilience becoming a symbol of hope for those who followed.

“First, God made everything possible. I was excellent because God made me excellent. Also, I think my love for excellence was also key. I have always loved excellence—when I was younger, I prayed about it a lot. Then there is the place of discipline. I wouldn't have been able to achieve high standards if I wasn't disciplined enough. Studying requires discipline—putting away all distractions and focusing for the study period. When I was President, I would delegate responsibilities to my fellow executives when it was difficult to meet up due to tight schedules. I had a very supportive team. This made the work easy. In addition, I used to take advantage of free times to study. As I used my phone for study a lot, I didn't have to take my books everywhere. For times when I was broke, the scholarships I won came through a lot.”

Study Techniques for Academic Success

The secret to Caleb's success lay in the habits he diligently cultivated. Techniques like active recall and spaced repetition became his trusted allies.

He told Legit.ng:

“One of the habits that helped me succeed academically is the practice of doing active recall and spaced repetition. Active recall involves quizzing oneself based on a study material rather than passively reading and re-reading the material. Spaced repetition, on the other hand, involves strategically spacing out study sessions on a particular topic or subject. Put simply, it means pushing forward what you already know and reviewing it later in the future while reviewing what you don't know more frequently till you can easily recall it. I found a software called "Anki" that implemented these techniques, and I religiously used it from my 3rd year till my final-year, 500 level. Another habit was studying past exam papers. In my school (or more specifically, my department), past questions are a thing! When preparing for exams, my friends would bring past exam questions to me, and I would attempt to answer (or solve) them. One other thing I want to mention is the place of seniors or mentors. I had people in higher levels whom I looked up to. I would ask them questions and get useful materials for each semester. This was particularly instrumental to my academic success.”

Caleb’s academic excellence did not go unnoticed. Scholarships from the Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF) and a joint venture between the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and Chevron Nigeria Limited were testaments to his hard work and dedication. These accolades were more than financial aids; they were affirmations of his capabilities and the promise of what he could achieve.

Now, his eyes are set on the horizon, where dreams of becoming a world-class engineer beckon.

With a foundation built on excellence and a heart full of aspirations, he seeks to further his education abroad, positioning himself for global opportunities.

To those who aspire to academic excellence, Caleb offers a simple yet profound piece of advice: believe in your potential.

“You need an excellence mindset. Believe that you can be excellent academically and seek ways to get better in your studies. Experiment with different methods of studying and pick which one gives you the best result. I think some people discover what works for them too late. So start early! Focus on results and pick the process that gives you the best result. I am rooting for you!”

