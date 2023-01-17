The presidential ambition of Rabiu Kwankwaso has been faced with a huge threat following mass defection in the NNPP

This is as the 700,000 members of the NNPP dumped the party and joined the PDP in Bauchi state

To worsen the situation, the defectors urged the former governor of Kano state Kwankwaso to follow in their footsteps

A report by Leadership has it that about 700,000 members of the New Nigeria People Party (NNPP) in Bauchi State have defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Also over 2.8million NNPP members in the North East geo-political zone have dumped the party for PDP, zonal secretary of NNPP Dr. Babayo Liman declared.

The defectors gives reason for their action

Liman who disclosed at a press conference in Bauchi, said the 2.8 million members represents the 3.5 million members he registered into the party in the last eight years of his stewardship as the zonal scribe of the party.

He said,

“I’m resigning my appointment as the Northeast zonal secretary of the NNPP, as a member of the presidential campaign council, as a member of the NNPP, and as a coordinator of the Kwankwasiyya in Bauchi State and in the Northeast geo-political zone of the country.”

Liman recalled that he formally resigned on January 14, 2023, but publicly announced his resignation and defection to PDP yesterday.

members and supporters in the zone to follow him.

Defectors sends message to Kwankwaso

He called on the NNPP presidential candidate Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso to join forces with the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar to clinch the nation’s apex seat in next month’s elections.

