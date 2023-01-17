The All Progressives Congress (APC)gained eight members on Tuesday, January 17, in Gasau, the Zamfara state's capital city

The new party members were formerly with the opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

The former House of Assembly aspirants said that their defection to the ruling party was informed by the focused and visionary leadership style of Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara state

Some members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who contested for the Zamfara state's House of Assembly seats have dumped the opposition party.

Vanguard reports that the PDP members defected from the party to the All Progressives Congress on Tuesday, January 17.

Governor Matawalle of Zamfara state received eight members of the PDP who defected to APC in his state. Photo: Bello Matawalle

A statement by the APC's publicity secretary in Zamfara state, Yusuf Idris, said that the former aspirants announced their defection from the PDP at a meeting with Governor Bello Matawalle in Gusau.

The Punch reports that Idris noted that all the former aspirants for the state's House of Assembly had participated in various PDP primary elections in their respective constituencies across the state.

The new defectors and the constituencies are Kasimu Jafaru from Zurmi west constituency, Rukkayya Abdullahi from Zurmi east constituency, Isah Ibrahim-Labbo from Anka constituency and Abubakar Abdulaziz, from Tsafe east constituency.

Others include Bala Ibrahim and Jamilu Bawa from Birnin Magaji state assembly constituencies, Ibrahim Surajo from Zurmi west and the leader of the defecting team, Murtala Mainasara from the Shinkafi constituency.

In the statement, Idris said that the former aspirants were presented to Governor Matawalle by the chairman of the APC in Zamfara state, Tukur Danfulani.

He also noted that the aspirants have already submitted all their PDP certificates of clearance to the governor.

One of the former aspirants said:

“Our decision to join APC was due to lack of political focus and direction in the PDP.

“Our defection to the APC was informed by the focused and visionary leadership style of governor Matawalle in tackling insecurity and bringing economic transformation."

