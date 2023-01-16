Things may turn sour for Atiku Abubakar as the PDP presidential campaign train will land in Ekiti today, January 16

This is due to the rift between Senator Biodun Olujimi, a leading figure in Atiku's camp and former Governor Ayodele Fayose, who is supporting the G5 governors

Some sources have said Fayose has been an advocate of a power shift to the south and his actions could have effect on the campaign rally of the PDP in the state

Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti - The crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is set for another show in Nigeria's political space as the Atiku/Okowa presidential campaign train landed in Ekiti, a southwest state today.

Former Governor Ayo Fayose has been at loggerheads with Biodun Olujimi, the senator representing Ekiti south and a member of Atiku Abubakar's camp, The Nation reported.

Fayose is on the side of the G5 governors led by Nyesom Wike of Rivers state. The governors are calling for the resignation of the party's national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, to pave way for the southern bloc in the leadership structure of the party.

Some credible sources in the PDP in the state disclosed to journalists on the telephone that the rift between Fayose and Olujimi could make matters worst for Atiku in the state.

According to one of the sources, Fayose has been consistent in campaigning for the southern presidency as echoed by the G5 governors.

The source said:

“Don’t forget that Olujimi is a leading figure in the Atiku camp in Ekiti PDP. But the ex-Ekiti governor’s alliance with the G-5 and his campaign for power shift to the South may sway his camp against Atiku during the rally.”

