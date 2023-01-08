Ahead of the 2023 polls, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso has staked his claim as one of the top favourites

The former Kano state governor visited Anambra state, the home state of Peter Obi, the Labour Party flagbearer and counterpart

While in Anambra state, Senator Kwankwaso promised to put a stop to insecurity in the state and other parts of the country if elected president

Presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, has stated that his primary purpose of contesting the 2023 presidential election is to end insecurity, reunite Nigerians and bring prosperity.

Legit.ng's regional reporter in Anambra, Mokwugwo Solomon, quoted Kwankwaso as making the promise recently when he visited Awka, the Anambra State capital, to inaugurate his campaign office.

Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso has been tipped by many political pundits as one of the major contenders for the 2023 polls. Photo: Rabiu Kwankwaso

Source: Twitter

He expressed optimism that his visit to Anambra would further strengthen the existing cordial relationship between himself and Soludo; as well as the states of Kano and Anambra.

Kwankwaso, whose first port of call was the office of the governor, where he had extensive chats with Governor Charles Soludo, said that he had been able to take the NNPP structure around the states of the federation.

While regretting that the APC government has failed the nation, he explained that he would only seek to unseat the present non-performing government, reverse the negative trend of insecurity, economic crises, division and bring prosperity; among other things.

While receiving Kwankwaso and his team to his office, Soludo commended him for his tenacity and belief in a united country and described him as one with an exemplary public service history.

The governor explained that every aspirant or candidate should feel free to canvass for votes in the state without intimidation, and reiterated his position that people should be allowed to make their choices.

Source: Legit.ng